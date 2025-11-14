Gold rates plunge in Pakistan— November 14, 2025

KARACHI: Gold rates in Pakistan fell sharply on Friday, November 14, 2025, following a downturn in the international market, according to data released by the All Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Sarafa Association (APGJSA).

The price of 24-karat gold dropped by Rs3,300, trading at Rs439,762 per tola, down from Rs443,062 the previous day, the association reported.

Similarly, the price of 10 grams of 24-karat gold declined by Rs2,829, settling at Rs377,025 compared to Rs379,854 earlier. The price of 10 grams of 22-karat gold also decreased by Rs2,594, reaching Rs345,618 from Rs348,212.

Global market

In the global market, gold rates fell by $33, sliding to $4,174 from $4,207.

Silver prices

Silver prices followed the same downward trajectory. The per tola price of 24-karat silver dropped by Rs140 to Rs5,522, down from Rs5,662, while the price for 10 grams of silver fell by Rs120, reaching Rs4,734 from Rs4,854. International silver prices also slipped by $1.40, settling at $52.60 from $54.

Gold trends

The expansion of digital financial tools—including gold-backed Exchange-Traded Funds (ETFs), mobile investment platforms, and fintech innovations—has broadened access to global gold markets. These advancements are enabling retail investors, especially in the Gulf region, to participate in a market once dominated by institutional players.

Recent shifts in gold prices highlight sustained global demand and heightened investor caution amid persistent economic and geopolitical uncertainties.

Investment Trends in Pakistan

In Pakistan, where the rupee remains under pressure and economic uncertainty continues, gold maintains its position as a preferred investment asset. Beyond its role as a commodity, gold is widely regarded as a reliable store of value and a hedge against inflation.

As financial market volatility intensifies, tangible assets like gold are increasingly viewed as safe-haven investments, reinforcing their relevance in both traditional and modern financial strategies.