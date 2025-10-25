Gold rates rebound today in Pakistan — October 25, 2025

KARACHI: Gold rates rebounded in Pakistan on Saturday (October 25, 2025), tracking gains in the international market, according to data released by the All-Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Sarafa Association (APGJSA).

The price of 24-karat gold rose by Rs1,800 per tola, closing at Rs433,662, compared to Rs431,862 on the previous trading day.

Similarly, the price of 10 grams of 24-karat gold increased by Rs1,543 to Rs371,795, while 10 grams of 22-karat gold were traded at Rs340,824 after a gain of Rs1,414.

In the global market, gold prices edged higher to $4,113 per ounce, marking an increase of $18.

Silver also followed the upward trend, with the per tola price rising by Rs57 to close at Rs5,124, while 10 grams of silver climbed Rs49 to Rs4,393. International silver prices were recorded at $48.62 per ounce, up by $0.30.

According to the association, domestic precious metal rates were determined based on interbank exchange rates, with purity calculated at 999/24K.

Gold Rates Today in Pakistan

The rise of digital finance tools—such as gold-backed Exchange-Traded Funds (ETFs), mobile investment platforms, and fintech innovations—has expanded access to global gold markets. These developments have enabled retail investors, particularly in regions like the Gulf, to participate in what was once a domain dominated by institutional investors.

The recent surge in gold prices is a reflection of sustained global demand and increased investor caution in the face of ongoing economic and geopolitical challenges.

Investment Trends in Pakistan

In Pakistan, where the rupee remains under pressure and economic uncertainty persists, gold retains its status as a favored asset for both consumers and investors. Beyond being a commodity, gold is widely regarded as a reliable means of wealth preservation.

As market volatility increases, tangible assets like gold are viewed as secure investments, reinforcing their importance in both traditional and modern financial strategies.