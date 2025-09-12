Gold rates rebound in Pakistan — September 12, 2025

KARACHI: Gold rates in Pakistan surged again on Friday, September 12, 2025, following an upward trend in the international market after a brief decline, according to data released by the All Pakistan Sarafa Gems and Jewellers Association.

The price of 24 karat gold in Pakistan witnessed an increase of Rs2,500 per tola on Friday, reaching Rs386,500 as compared to Rs384,000 on the previous trading day.

The rates of 10 grams of 24 karat gold rose by Rs2,143 to Rs331,361 from the previous rate of Rs329,218, while 10 grams of 22 karat gold went up by Rs1,964 to Rs303,758 from Rs301,794.

In the international market, the rate of gold climbed by US$27, closing at US$3,645 per ounce against 3,618. Likewise, the price of silver also registered an upward trend in the domestic market.

The rate of 24 karat silver increased by Rs130 per tola, closing at Rs4,456, while 10 grams of silver rose by Rs112 to Rs3,820.

In the international market, silver was traded at US$42.28 per ounce, showing an increase of US$1.3, the association reported.

Gold as a Safe-Haven Asset

Gold continues to maintain its status as a dependable safe-haven asset, particularly during periods of inflation, economic uncertainty, and geopolitical instability. Valued both as a store of wealth and a medium of exchange, it remains an attractive option for investors seeking protection from market volatility.

The rise of digital finance—including gold-backed Exchange-Traded Funds (ETFs), mobile trading apps, and fintech innovations—has broadened access to global gold markets. These developments have empowered retail investors, especially in regions like the Gulf, to enter a space once dominated by institutional players.

Recent fluctuations in gold prices reflect persistent global demand and underscore investor caution in the face of ongoing economic and geopolitical challenges.

Gold Prices and Investment Trends in Pakistan

In Pakistan, gold prices play a significant role in shaping consumer behavior and investment strategies. With the Pakistani rupee under pressure and ongoing economic uncertainty, tangible assets like gold are increasingly seen as a reliable means of wealth preservation.

Beyond its financial value, gold continues to hold cultural significance—serving as both a preferred investment and a traditional choice for ornamental use. For many Pakistanis, it remains a trusted hedge in turbulent times.