Gold rates hits record high in Pakistan - September 3, 2025

KARACHI: Gold rates in Pakistan surged to an all-time high on Wednesday, September 3, 2025, in line with a strong upward trend in the international market, according to data released by the All Pakistan Sarafa Gems and Jewellers Association.

The rates of 24-karat gold surged by Rs6,000, reaching a historic high of Rs 376,700 per tola against Rs 370,700 per tola on the previous day.

Similarly, the price of 10 grams of 24-karat gold rose by Rs 5,144 to settle at Rs 322,959, up from Rs 317,815. The 22-karat gold rates also witnessed a sharp increase, climbing by Rs 4,715 to Rs 296,056 from the previous Rs 291,341.

Silver prices followed suit, with per tola silver rising by Rs 12 to Rs 4,315, while the price of 10 grams increased by Rs 10 to Rs 3,699.

In the international market, gold prices also hit an all-time high, rising by $60 to reach $3,540 per ounce, compared to $3,480 in the previous session. Silver was recorded at $40.82 per ounce, marking a modest increase of $0.12.

Gold as a Safe-Haven Asset

Gold continues to hold its position as a reliable safe-haven asset, especially during times of inflation, economic uncertainty, and geopolitical tension. Valued both as a store of wealth and a medium of exchange, it remains an attractive option for investors seeking protection against market volatility.

The rise of digital finance—through gold-backed Exchange-Traded Funds (ETFs), mobile trading platforms, and fintech innovations—has expanded access to global gold markets. These tools have enabled smaller investors, particularly in regions like the Gulf, to participate in a space once dominated by institutional players.

Current price fluctuations reflect sustained global demand and underline investor caution in the face of ongoing economic and geopolitical challenges.

Gold Prices and Investment Trends in Pakistan

In Pakistan, gold prices significantly influence consumer behavior and investment decisions. With the rupee under pressure and uncertainty clouding the economy, tangible assets like gold are increasingly viewed as a reliable means of wealth preservation. For many, it remains not only a preferred investment but also a traditional choice for ornamental use.