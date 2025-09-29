Gold rates in Pakistan cross Rs400,000 mark for the first time in history

KARACHI: Gold rates in Pakistan surged to an all-time high on Monday, September 29, 2025, driven by a sharp upward trend in the international market.

According to data released by the All Pakistan Sarafa Gems and Jewellers Association, domestic rates crossed the Rs400,000 mark per tola for the first time in history.

The rates of 24-karat gold rose by Rs5,900 per tola, reaching Rs403,600 compared to Rs397,700 the previous day. Similarly, the rate for 10 grams of 24-karat gold increased by Rs5,059, climbing to Rs346,022 from Rs340,963.

In the international market, gold also saw a significant jump, rising by $59 to $3,818 per ounce from $3,759.

The price of silver also increased by Rs88 to Rs4,792 per tola, and that of 10 grams by Rs76 to Rs4,108. The international silver price witnessed an increase of $0.88 to $46.93 from $46.05, the association said.

Gold as a Safe-Haven Asset

Gold continues to serve as a reliable safe-haven asset, particularly during periods of inflation, economic uncertainty, and geopolitical instability. Regarded as both a store of value and a hedge against volatility, gold remains a preferred choice for investors seeking stability.

The evolution of digital finance—such as gold-backed Exchange-Traded Funds (ETFs), mobile investment platforms, and other fintech innovations—has widened access to global gold markets. These tools have allowed retail investors, especially in regions like the Gulf, to participate in what was once primarily an institutional market.

The recent surge in gold prices reflects sustained global demand and heightened investor caution amid ongoing global economic and geopolitical challenges.

Gold Prices and Investment Trends in Pakistan

In Pakistan, where the rupee remains under pressure and economic uncertainty persists, gold continues to play a significant role in consumer and investor decision-making. For many, gold is not just a commodity but a trusted method of wealth preservation.

As market volatility grows, tangible assets like gold are increasingly being viewed as secure investments, reinforcing their relevance in both traditional and modern financial strategies.