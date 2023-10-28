Gold rates see big rise in Pakistan

KARACHI: The gold prices in Pakistan continue an upward trend as per tola price witnessed an increase of Rs2000 in the domestic market, ARY News reported on Saturday.

The price of precious yellow metal increased by Rs2000 per tola in Pakistan to trade at Rs213,300, said Muhammad Arshad, the chairman of the All Pakistan Jewellers Manufacturers Association.

Likewise, the rate of 10 grams of the precious metal also saw an increase of Rs1714 to trade at Rs 182,870.

On the international stage, gold prices have experienced an upswing, with the current rate standing at $1,987 per ounce.

Spot gold fell 0.3% to $1,976.19 per ounce by 1:41 p.m. ET (1741 GMT). U.S. gold futures settled 0.3% lower at $1,987.80.

Silver slipped 1.3% to $23.05 per ounce, platinum rose 0.3% to $897.58 and palladium gained 3% to $1,131.03.