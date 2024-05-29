Gold rates see increase in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: The per tola rate of 24 karat gold increased by Rs2400 on Wednesday, all Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association said.

The per tola price increased by Rs2400 and was sold at Rs 242,700.

The price of 10 grams of 24 karat gold also increased by Rs2058 to Rs 208,076, the

The price of gold in the international market increased by $13 to $2,352, the association reported.

According to Reuters, gold prices gained, helped by a weaker dollar as investors look forward to U.S. inflation data due later this week for more clarity on interest rate cut timings.

Spot gold was up 0.3% at $2,357.44 per ounce by 1:55 p.m. ET (1755 GMT). U.S. gold futures settled 0.9% higher at $2,356.5.

Silver gained 0.9% to $31.95 after a 4.4% jump on Monday. Platinum climbed 0.3% to $1,057.10. Palladium eased 1.1% to $978.00.