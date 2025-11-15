Gold rates see sharp drop in Pakistan — November 15, 2025

KARACHI: Gold rates in Pakistan fell sharply on Saturday, November 15, 2025, following a significant downturn in the international market, according to data released by the All Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Sarafa Association (APGJSA).

The price of 24-karat gold declined by Rs9,100, trading at Rs430,662 per tola, down from Rs439,762 a day earlier.

Similarly, the price of 10 grams of 24-karat gold dropped by Rs7,799, settling at Rs369,223 compared to Rs377,025 previously.

Global market

In the international market, gold prices fell by $91, sliding to $4,083 from $4,174

Gold trends

The growing availability of digital financial tools—such as gold-backed Exchange-Traded Funds (ETFs), mobile investment platforms, and other fintech innovations—has broadened access to global gold markets.

These advancements are enabling retail investors, particularly in the Gulf region, to participate in a market once dominated by institutional players.

Recent movements in gold prices reflect sustained global demand and heightened investor caution amid ongoing economic and geopolitical uncertainties.

Investment Trends in Pakistan

In Pakistan, where the rupee remains under pressure and economic uncertainty continues, gold maintains its position as a preferred investment asset. Beyond its role as a commodity, gold is widely regarded as a reliable store of value and a hedge against inflation.

As financial market volatility intensifies, tangible assets like gold are increasingly viewed as safe-haven investments, reinforcing their relevance in both traditional and modern financial strategies.