Gold rates surge in Pakistan – October 11, 2025

KARACHI: Gold rates surged to an all-time high in Pakistan, on Saturday, October 11, 2025, driven by a rally in international markets.

The rates of per tola 24 karat gold witnessed an increase of Rs 2,100 and was sold at Rs 422,700 compared to Rs 420,600 on the previous day, according to All Pakistan Sarafa Gems and Jewellers Association.

The price of 10 grams 24 karat gold also rose by Rs 1,800 to Rs 362,397 from Rs 360,597, while 10 grams 22 karat gold went up to Rs 332,209 from Rs 330,547, showing an increase of Rs 1,662.

In the international market, the gold rate increased by $21 to $4,016 against the previous day’s rate of $3,995.

However, the price of per tola silver and 10 grams silver remained unchanged at Rs 5,100 and Rs 4,372 respectively, while the international silver price also stayed stable at $50.13, the association reported.

Gold as a Safe-Haven Asset

Gold continues to be viewed as a reliable safe-haven asset, especially during times of inflation, economic uncertainty, and geopolitical instability. Known for its role as both a store of value and a hedge against volatility, gold remains a favored choice for investors seeking stability.

With the rise of digital finance tools—such as gold-backed Exchange-Traded Funds (ETFs), mobile investment platforms, and other fintech innovations—the accessibility of global gold markets has expanded. These advancements have allowed retail investors, particularly in regions like the Gulf, to participate in what was once primarily an institutional market.

The recent surge in gold prices is a reflection of sustained global demand and increased investor caution in the face of ongoing economic and geopolitical challenges.

Gold Prices and Investment Trends in Pakistan

In Pakistan, where the rupee continues to face pressure and economic uncertainty remains high, gold has retained its significance as both a consumer and investor favorite. For many, gold is not merely a commodity but a trusted means of wealth preservation.

As market volatility escalates, tangible assets like gold are increasingly seen as secure investments, reinforcing their relevance in both traditional and modern financial strategies.