Gold rates surge sharply in Pakistan — 11 November, 2025

Fluctuation in gold rates in Pakistan continues as the yellow metal price jumped to Rs435,762 per tola on Tuesday, 11 November, 2025.

According to the All-Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Association, Gold prices in Pakistan witnessed a sharp increase, with the per tola rate rising by Rs5,900 to reach Rs435,762.

According to the bullion market, the price of 10 grams of gold also surged by Rs5,065, bringing it to Rs373,595.

In the international market, the price of gold rose by $59 per ounce, reaching $4,134.

Traditionally regarded as a safe-haven asset, gold tends to gain value during times of inflation, political instability, and economic uncertainty.

For centuries, gold has been used as a currency and wealth, and when investors feel uncertain about other assets, they often buy gold.

Last year, Pakistan revised its gold pricing mechanism, setting local rates $20 per ounce higher than international market prices.

Investment Trends in Pakistan

In Pakistan, where the rupee remains under pressure and economic uncertainty continues, gold maintains its position as a preferred investment asset. Beyond its role as a commodity, gold is widely regarded as a reliable store of value and a hedge against inflation.

As financial market volatility intensifies, tangible assets like gold are increasingly viewed as safe-haven investments, reinforcing their relevance in both traditional and modern financial strategies.