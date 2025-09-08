Gold rates surge to record high in Pakistan - September 8, 2025

KARACHI: Gold rates in Pakistan surged to a record high on Monday, September 8, 2025, in line with a strong upward trend in the international market, according to data released by the All Pakistan Sarafa Gems and Jewellers Association.

The per tola price of 24-karat gold surged by Rs6,100 and was traded at Rs384,000 against its sale at Rs377,900 on the previous day.

Similarly, the rates of 10 grams of 24-karat gold rose by Rs5,230 to settle at Rs329,219 up from Rs323,988, whereas that of 22-karat gold also witnessed an increase of Rs4,795 to Rs301,794 from Rs296,999.

The price of 24-karat silver per tola increased by Rs23 to Rs4,338, whereas that of ten-gram silver went up by Rs20 to Rs3,719.

The international silver rate also went up by $0.23 to $41.05 from US$40.82 per ounce.

In the international market, gold prices rose $61 to reach $3,613 per ounce, compared to $3,552 in the previous session.

Gold as a Safe-Haven Asset

Gold continues to hold its position as a reliable safe-haven asset, especially during times of inflation, economic uncertainty, and geopolitical tension. Valued both as a store of wealth and a medium of exchange, it remains an attractive option for investors seeking protection against market volatility.

The rise of digital finance—through gold-backed Exchange-Traded Funds (ETFs), mobile trading platforms, and fintech innovations—has expanded access to global gold markets. These tools have enabled smaller investors, particularly in regions like the Gulf, to participate in a space once dominated by institutional players.

Current price fluctuations reflect sustained global demand and underline investor caution in the face of ongoing economic and geopolitical challenges.

Gold Prices and Investment Trends in Pakistan

In Pakistan, gold prices significantly influence consumer behavior and investment decisions. With the rupee under pressure and uncertainty clouding the economy, tangible assets like gold are increasingly viewed as a reliable means of wealth preservation. For many, it remains not only a preferred investment but also a traditional choice for ornamental use.