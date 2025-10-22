Gold rates drop sharply in Pakistan — October 22, 2025

KARACHI: Gold rates in Pakistan experienced a significant decline on Wednesday, October 22, 2025, following trends in the international market, according to the All-Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Sarafa Association (APGJSA).

The rates of 24 karat gold per tola fell by Rs 7,538, closing at Rs 437,362, down from Rs 444,900 the previous day.

Similarly, the rate for 10 grams of 24-karat gold dropped by Rs 6,463 to Rs 374,967 from Rs 381,430.

In the international market, gold prices also saw a sharp decline, falling $85 per ounce to $4,150 from $4,235 a day earlier.

Meanwhile, the price of silver per tola decreased by Rs 151, settling at Rs 4,959 from Rs 5,110.

Gold as a Safe-Haven Asset

Gold remains a trusted safe-haven asset, especially during periods of inflation, economic uncertainty, and geopolitical instability. Renowned for its role as both a store of value and a hedge against market volatility, gold continues to be a preferred choice for investors seeking financial stability.

Gold Rates Today in Pakistan

The rise of digital finance tools—such as gold-backed Exchange-Traded Funds (ETFs), mobile investment platforms, and fintech innovations—has expanded access to global gold markets. These developments have enabled retail investors, particularly in regions like the Gulf, to participate in what was once a domain dominated by institutional investors.

The recent surge in gold prices is a reflection of sustained global demand and increased investor caution in the face of ongoing economic and geopolitical challenges.

Investment Trends in Pakistan

In Pakistan, where the rupee remains under pressure and economic uncertainty persists, gold retains its status as a favored asset for both consumers and investors. Beyond being a commodity, gold is widely regarded as a reliable means of wealth preservation.

As market volatility increases, tangible assets like gold are viewed as secure investments, reinforcing their importance in both traditional and modern financial strategies.