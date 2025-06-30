Gold Rates Today in Kuwait – June 30, 2025

KUWAIT CITY: Gold rates in Kuwait experienced a slight uptick today, June 30, 2025, reflecting global market trends and economic cues.

According to local market data, the price of 24-karat gold per gram is KWD 32.66, while 22-karat gold stands at KWD 29.29 per gram. The price per tola for 24-karat gold is recorded at KWD 331.05, and the price per ounce is KWD 1,001.62. These rates are updated in real-time, providing investors and buyers with accurate information for their transactions.

The rise in gold rates is attributed to global economic uncertainties, including fears of potential interest rate hikes by the US Federal Reserve, which have bolstered demand for gold as a safe-haven asset. Local jewelers in Kuwait City, including popular brands have adjusted their prices to align with these market dynamics. Buyers are advised to verify rates with local jewelers, as additional charges such as making fees may apply, which can vary depending on the craftsmanship and whether the jewelry is machine-made or handmade.

Past Gold Price Data

Comparing today’s rates with those from June 28, 2025, shows a modest increase. On June 28, the price of 24-karat gold per gram was KWD 32.47, and 22-karat gold was KWD 29.78 per gram, as reported by sources like KuwaitGoldPrice.com. The price per tola for 24-karat gold was KWD 331.05, and the price per ounce was KWD 919.84. Over the past two days, the price per gram for 24-karat gold has risen by KWD 0.19, while 22-karat gold has seen a slight decrease of KWD 0.49. This fluctuation reflects the volatile nature of the gold market, influenced by both global and regional economic factors.

For those looking to purchase gold, whether for investment or jewelry, checking real-time rates online or at reputable stores is recommended. The Kuwaiti gold market remains vibrant, with a variety of designs and purities available to cater to diverse consumer preferences.