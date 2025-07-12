web analytics
Gold rates today in Pakistan – 12 July 2025

KARACHI: The gold rates in Pakistan remained unchanged, following a similar upward trend Friday, July 11, 2025 (yesterday) , ARY News reported.

According to the Saraffa Association, the price of 24-karat gold per tola stood at 357,000 after it increased by Rs2,300 while the rate for 10 grams stood at Rs306,069.

Gold has long held dual significance — cherished for its aesthetic and cultural value in jewelry, and respected as a cornerstone of secure investment strategies.

Amidst rising inflation, fluctuating currency values, and market instability, both individual and institutional investors have intensified their focus on gold to safeguard wealth and mitigate risks.

In recent years, access to gold investments has significantly broadened with the emergence of digital trading platforms, gold-backed ETFs, and mobile financial services, allowing even small-scale investors in the Gulf region to participate in precious metals markets with ease.

The current upward trend in gold prices indicates sustained demand and signals a heightened sense of caution across global markets.

As long as economic and geopolitical pressures remain unresolved, experts predict that the appetite for gold as a dependable financial shield will likely persist.

