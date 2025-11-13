Gold rates witness massive hike in Pakistan — 13 November, 2025

KARACHI: Gold rates in Pakistan rebounded on Thursday, November 13, 2025, in line with an upward trend in the international market, according to data released by the All Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Sarafa Association (APGJSA).

The price of 24-karat gold increased by Rs8,300 and was traded at Rs443,062 per tola compared to Rs434,762 on the previous trading day, All Pakistan Sarafa Gems and Jewellers Association reported.

Similarly, the price of 10 grams of 24-karat gold increased by Rs7,116 to Rs379,854 from Rs372,738, while 10 grams of 22-karat gold went up by Rs6,524 to Rs348,212 from Rs341,688.

In the international market, gold rates increased by $83 to $4,207 as against $4,124.

Likewise, the silver prices also witnessed an upward trend as the per tola rate of 24-karat silver rose by Rs228 to Rs5,662 from Rs5,434, and the 10-gram silver price increased by Rs196 to Rs4,854 from Rs4,658.

International silver also increased by $2.28, reaching $54 from $51.72, the association added.

Gold trends

The rise of digital financial tools—including gold-backed Exchange-Traded Funds (ETFs), mobile investment platforms, and fintech innovations—has widened access to global gold markets. These developments have empowered retail investors, particularly in regions such as the Gulf, to engage in what was once a market dominated by institutional players.

The recent fluctuations in gold prices reflect sustained global demand and growing investor caution amid ongoing economic and geopolitical uncertainties.

Investment Trends in Pakistan

In Pakistan, where the rupee remains under pressure and economic uncertainty continues, gold maintains its position as a preferred investment asset. Beyond its role as a commodity, gold is widely regarded as a reliable store of value and a hedge against inflation.

As financial market volatility intensifies, tangible assets like gold are increasingly viewed as safe-haven investments, reinforcing their relevance in both traditional and modern financial strategies.