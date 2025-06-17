Gold rates register decline in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: The rate of 24 karat per tola gold decreased by Rs.1,000 and was traded at Rs.361,300 on Tuesday (17 June 2025) as compared to its sale at Rs.362,300 on the last trading day, All Pakistan Sarafa Gems and Jewelers Association reported.

The rates of 10 grams of 24 karat also decreased by Rs.857 to Rs.309,756 from Rs.310,613 and for 10 grams of 22 Karat it came down by Rs.785 to Rs.283,953 from Rs. 284,738.

The rates of per tola and ten gram silver went up by Rs.69 and Rs.59 to Rs.3,856 and Rs.3,304 respectively.

The rate of gold in the international market decreased by $16 to $3,398 from $3,414, whereas that of silver went up by $0.69 to $36.98, the Association reported.

The uptick in gold rates reflects ongoing trends in the global commodities market, with the latest pricing update reported at 10:00 a.m. local time.

Gold has long held a reputation as a symbol of wealth and a store of value. Beyond its traditional use in jewelry, the precious metal is widely regarded as a financial safe haven during times of economic uncertainty and geopolitical unrest.

In recent years, gold’s safe-haven status has been reaffirmed, as investors seek shelter from the storms of global economic and political instability.

Gold’s appeal as a safe-haven asset is not limited to institutional investors.

Individual investors, seeking to protect their wealth from market volatility and economic uncertainty, have also turned to gold.