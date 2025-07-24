Gold rates witness massive drop in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: The rate of 24 karat per tola gold decreased by Rs.5,900 and was traded at Rs.359,000 on Thursday as against its sale at Rs. 364,900 the previous day, All Pakistan Sarafa Gems and Jewelers Association reported.

Check: Gold Rates-Daily Updates

The rate of 10 grams of 24 karat also decreased by Rs.5,058 to Rs.307,784from Rs. 312,842 whereas that of 10 grams of 22 karat gold went down by Rs.4,637 to Rs.282,145 from Rs. 286,782.

However, the rates of per tola and ten gram silver decreased by Rs24 and Rs.20 to Rs.4,057 and Rs.3,478 respectively.

The rate of gold in the international market decreased by $61 to $3,363 from $3,424, whereas that of silver decreased by $0.26 to $39.08 from $39.34, the Association reported.

Gold Rate Trends and Their Role in Contemporary Investment Strategy

Gold has long been regarded as a stable and reliable investment, particularly during periods marked by inflation, geopolitical tension, and economic uncertainty. Historically serving as both a form of currency and a symbol of wealth, it remains a preferred asset for investors seeking security amidst market volatility.

Gold Rates Today in Pakistan

The evolution of digital finance, through platforms offering gold-backed Exchange-Traded Funds (ETFs), mobile trading services, and other digital solutions, has significantly expanded access to gold markets. This shift has enabled even small-scale investors, especially in the Gulf region, to engage with precious metals in ways previously reserved for institutional players.

Current rate fluctuations reflect persistent global demand, underscoring cautious investor sentiment in the face of unresolved economic and geopolitical challenges.

In Pakistan, the gold rate plays a particularly vital role, shaping investment behaviour and consumer preferences. Amid ongoing economic pressures, tangible assets like gold have gained favour for both ornamental and investment purposes.

For informed decision-making, staying abreast of daily gold rate movements is essential, whether one is investing in bullion or purchasing jewellery.