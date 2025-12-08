Gold rates surge in Pakistan- December 8, 2025

KARACHI: The gold rates are fluctuating daily in Pakistan. After a day of declining, the rates once again witnessed an upsurge, as the per tola gold rate crossed Rs. 443,000.

According to details, following the downward trend in domestic and international markets, a significant increase in gold prices has been recorded after the previous decrease.

The data released by the All Pakistan Gems and Jewelers Association (APGJA) shows the gold per tola rate increased by Rs. 1,600 to Rs. 443,762.

Meanwhile, the 10-gram gold rate became Rs. 380,454, after an increase of Rs. 1,372, while the price of silver per tola increased by Rs. 30 to Rs. 6,102.

An upward trend in gold rates was also witnessed in the international market, where the price per ounce increased by $16 to $4,212.

Earlier on Saturday, December 6, 2025, gold rates in Pakistan fell, in line with a decline in international markets, according to data released by the All Pakistan Sarafa Gems and Jewellers Association.

The rate of 24-karat gold per tola dropped by Rs. 2,300, reaching Rs. 442,162 compared to Rs. 444,462 a day earlier. Similarly, the price of 10 grams of 24-karat gold fell by Rs. 1,972 to Rs. 379,082 from Rs. 381,054.

The rate of 10 grams of 22-karat gold also decreased, slipping by Rs. 1,808 to Rs. 347,504. In the international market, gold prices declined by $23 to $4,198.

Meanwhile, silver prices remained stable. Per tola silver held steady at Rs. 6,072, while 10 grams of silver stayed unchanged at Rs. 5,205. International silver prices also remained firm at $58.00.

Just two days prior, on December 5, 2025, gold prices recorded a sharp rise, crossing Rs. 444,000 per tola.

According to the APGJA, the price of gold increased by Rs. 3,000, bringing the rate to Rs. 444,462 per tola. Similarly, the price of 10 grams of gold rose by Rs. 2,572, reaching Rs. 381,312.

The price of gold in the global market also witnessed an increase, where the price of gold climbed by $30 per ounce, reaching $2,221.