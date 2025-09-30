Gold rates today in Pakistan hit record high - September 30, 2025

KARACHI: Gold rates in Pakistan surged on Tuesday, September 30, 2025, following the upward trend in the international market.

The rates of 24-karat gold reached a historic peak, climbing by Rs3,178 to an unprecedented Rs406,778 per tola as compared to the previous day’s closing of Rs403,600.

Figures released by the All Pakistan Sarafa Gems and Jewellers Association showed that the price of 10 grams of 24-karat gold also increased sharply by Rs2,725, settling at Rs348,746 against Rs346,021 a day earlier. Similarly, the price of 10 grams of 22-karat gold rose to Rs319,695 from Rs317,197, reflecting an increase of Rs2,498.

In the international bullion market, gold was quoted at $3,855 per ounce, higher by $37 from the previous rate of $3,818.

Silver, however, witnessed a downward trend. The rate of per tola silver declined by Rs16 to Rs4,776 from Rs4,792, while 10 grams silver slipped by Rs14 to Rs4,094 from Rs4,108. International silver also edged down to $46.77 per ounce, losing $0.16 from $46.93.

The Association noted that the domestic gold rates were calculated in line with the interbank exchange rate of Rs281.35.

Gold as a Safe-Haven Asset

Gold continues to serve as a reliable safe-haven asset, particularly during periods of inflation, economic uncertainty, and geopolitical instability. Regarded as both a store of value and a hedge against volatility, gold remains a preferred choice for investors seeking stability.

The evolution of digital finance—such as gold-backed Exchange-Traded Funds (ETFs), mobile investment platforms, and other fintech innovations—has widened access to global gold markets. These tools have allowed retail investors, especially in regions like the Gulf, to participate in what was once primarily an institutional market.

The recent surge in gold prices reflects sustained global demand and heightened investor caution amid ongoing global economic and geopolitical challenges.

Gold Prices and Investment Trends in Pakistan

In Pakistan, where the rupee remains under pressure and economic uncertainty persists, gold continues to play a significant role in consumer and investor decision-making. For many, gold is not just a commodity but a trusted method of wealth preservation.

As market volatility grows, tangible assets like gold are increasingly being viewed as secure investments, reinforcing their relevance in both traditional and modern financial strategies.