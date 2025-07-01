Gold rates continue to rise in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: The rate of 24 karat per tola gold in Pakistan increased by Rs.6,600 and was traded at Rs.356,800 on Tuesday (July 01, 2025) as compared to its sale at Rs. 350,200 on the last trading day, All Pakistan Sarafa Gems and Jewelers Association reported.

The rates of 10 grams of 24 karat also increased by Rs5,658 to Rs.305,898 from Rs. 300,240 and for 10 grams of 22 Karat it went up by Rs.5,186 to Rs.280,416 from Rs. 275,230

The rates of per tola and ten gram silver increased by Rs.52 and 45 and were sold at Rs.3,834 and Rs.3,287 respectively.

The rate of gold in the international market increased by $66 to $3,348 from $3,282, whereas that of silver increased by $0.52 to at $35.50, the Association reported

Gold has historically been valued both as a luxury item and a secure financial asset. While jewelry remains one of its most visible uses, gold’s true strength lies in its status as a hedge against inflation and economic instability.

In times of global tension, market volatility, and financial uncertainty, investors often gravitate towards gold as a reliable store of value.

This trend is not confined to institutional investors. Individual investors are also increasingly turning to gold to preserve their capital amidst uncertain financial landscapes.

The growing popularity of online investment tools and gold exchange-traded funds (ETFs) has made access to gold markets more convenient than ever, contributing to a broader surge in demand.