Gold prices reach new record high in Pakistan amid global surge

Gold prices have surged to unprecedented levels in both global and local markets, with the price of 24-carat gold per tola increasing by Rs700 to reach a new high of Rs 277,900.

According to the latest data, the price of 10 grams of gold also rose by Rs600 to reach an all-time high of Rs 238,254.

In contrast, silver prices remained stable, with the price of silver per tola holding steady at Rs 3,050 and the price of 10 grams of silver unchanged at Rs 2,614.88.

In the international bullion market, the price of gold per ounce increased by $7, bringing the new global price to a record high of $2,682.

Spot gold rose 0.3% to $2,680.19 per ounce by 0458 GMT, after hitting a record high of $2,685.60 earlier in the session.

US gold futures gained 0.2% to $2,695.90.

Key Market Data: