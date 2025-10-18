Gold rates see sharp decline in Pakistan, fall below Rs 450,000 — October 18, 2025

KARACHI: Gold rates in Pakistan witnessed a sharp decline on Saturday, October 18, 2025, following a drop in the international market just a day after reaching an all-time high.

According to the All Pakistan Sarafa Gems and Jewellers Association, the rates of 24-karat gold per tola fell by Rs10,600, closing at Rs446,300, down from Rs456,900 the previous day. Similarly, the price of 10 grams of 24-karat gold dropped by Rs9,088, settling at Rs382,630 compared to Rs391,718.

In the international market, gold also registered a significant decline of $106 per ounce, falling to $4,252 from $4,358 a day earlier.

Gold as a Safe-Haven Asset

Gold continues to be viewed as a reliable safe-haven asset, especially during times of inflation, economic uncertainty, and geopolitical instability. Known for its role as both a store of value and a hedge against volatility, gold remains a favored choice for investors seeking stability.

With the rise of digital finance tools—such as gold-backed Exchange-Traded Funds (ETFs), mobile investment platforms, and other fintech innovations—the accessibility of global gold markets has expanded. These advancements have allowed retail investors, particularly in regions like the Gulf, to participate in what was once primarily an institutional market.

The recent surge in gold prices is a reflection of sustained global demand and increased investor caution in the face of ongoing economic and geopolitical challenges.

Gold Prices and Investment Trends in Pakistan

In Pakistan, where the rupee continues to face pressure and economic uncertainty remains high, gold has retained its significance as both a consumer and investor favorite. For many, gold is not merely a commodity but a trusted means of wealth preservation.

As market volatility escalates, tangible assets like gold are increasingly seen as secure investments, reinforcing their relevance in both traditional and modern financial strategies.