Gold rates see decline in Pakistan — October 20, 2025

KARACHI: Gold rates in Pakistan declined on Monday in line with their loss in the international market, according to All-Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Sarafa Association (APGJSA).

As per the rates shared by the All-Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Sarafa Association (APGJSA), In the local market, gold rate per tola reached Rs444,900 after a decline of Rs1,400 during the day.

10-gram gold was sold at Rs382,630 after it lost Rs1,200.

In the international market, gold prices dropped by $17 per ounce, with the precious metal now trading at $4,235 per ounce.

Gold as a Safe-Haven Asset

Gold continues to be viewed as a reliable safe-haven asset, especially during times of inflation, economic uncertainty, and geopolitical instability. Known for its role as both a store of value and a hedge against volatility, gold remains a favored choice for investors seeking stability.

Gold Rates Today in Pakistan

With the rise of digital finance tools—such as gold-backed Exchange-Traded Funds (ETFs), mobile investment platforms, and other fintech innovations—the accessibility of global gold markets has expanded. These advancements have allowed retail investors, particularly in regions like the Gulf, to participate in what was once primarily an institutional market.

The recent surge in gold prices is a reflection of sustained global demand and increased investor caution in the face of ongoing economic and geopolitical challenges.

Gold Prices and Investment Trends in Pakistan

In Pakistan, where the rupee continues to face pressure and economic uncertainty remains high, gold has retained its significance as both a consumer and investor favorite. For many, gold is not merely a commodity but a trusted means of wealth preservation.

As market volatility escalates, tangible assets like gold are increasingly seen as secure investments, reinforcing their relevance in both traditional and modern financial strategies.