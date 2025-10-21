Gold rates today in Pakistan — October 21, 2025

KARACHI: Gold rates in Pakistan remained unchanged on Tuesday, October 21, 2025, in line with the international market, according to All-Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Sarafa Association (APGJSA).

The rates of per tola 24 karat gold remained unchanged and were sold at Rs 444,900 compared to the previous trading day.

Likewise, the price of 10 grams of 24 karat gold also remained steady at Rs381,430, while 10 grams of 22 karat gold were sold at the existing rates of Rs349,656.

In the international market, the price of gold stood firm at $4,235 per ounce.

Similarly, the price of silver per tola and 10 grams remained unchanged at Rs5,261 and Rs4,510 respectively, while the international silver rate stayed at $51.60 per ounce.

Gold as a Safe-Haven Asset

Gold continues to be viewed as a reliable safe-haven asset, especially during times of inflation, economic uncertainty, and geopolitical instability. Known for its role as both a store of value and a hedge against volatility, gold remains a favored choice for investors seeking stability.

Gold Rates Today in Pakistan

With the rise of digital finance tools—such as gold-backed Exchange-Traded Funds (ETFs), mobile investment platforms, and other fintech innovations—the accessibility of global gold markets has expanded. These advancements have allowed retail investors, particularly in regions like the Gulf, to participate in what was once primarily an institutional market.

The recent surge in gold prices is a reflection of sustained global demand and increased investor caution in the face of ongoing economic and geopolitical challenges.

Gold Prices and Investment Trends in Pakistan

In Pakistan, where the rupee continues to face pressure and economic uncertainty remains high, gold has retained its significance as both a consumer and investor favorite. For many, gold is not merely a commodity but a trusted means of wealth preservation.

As market volatility escalates, tangible assets like gold are increasingly seen as secure investments, reinforcing their relevance in both traditional and modern financial strategies.