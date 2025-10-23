Gold rates drop today in Pakistan — October 23, 2025

KARACHI: The gold rates in Pakistan declined on Thursday, October 23, 2025, in line with the international market trends, according to the All-Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Sarafa Association (APGJSA).

The rates of per tola 24 karat gold decreased by Rs3,500 and was sold at Rs433,862 compared to Rs437,362 on the last trading day.

Likewise, the price of 10 grams of 24 karat gold decreased by Rs3,001 to Rs371,966 from Rs374,967, while that of 10 grams of 22 karat gold went down by Rs2,751 to Rs340,981 from Rs343,732, according to the All Pakistan Sarafa Gems and Jewellers Association.

The price of gold in the international market also declined by $35 to $4,115 against $4,150 on the previous day.

However, the rates of silver remained unchanged as per tola 24 karat silver was sold at Rs5,110 and 10 grams of silver at Rs4,381, while the international silver rate stood steady at $49.26, the association reported.

Gold Rates Today in Pakistan

The rise of digital finance tools—such as gold-backed Exchange-Traded Funds (ETFs), mobile investment platforms, and fintech innovations—has expanded access to global gold markets. These developments have enabled retail investors, particularly in regions like the Gulf, to participate in what was once a domain dominated by institutional investors.

The recent surge in gold prices is a reflection of sustained global demand and increased investor caution in the face of ongoing economic and geopolitical challenges.

Investment Trends in Pakistan

In Pakistan, where the rupee remains under pressure and economic uncertainty persists, gold retains its status as a favored asset for both consumers and investors. Beyond being a commodity, gold is widely regarded as a reliable means of wealth preservation.

As market volatility increases, tangible assets like gold are viewed as secure investments, reinforcing their importance in both traditional and modern financial strategies.