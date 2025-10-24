Gold rates decrease in Pakistan — October 24, 2025

KARACHI: Gold prices continued to decline in Pakistan on Friday, October 24, 2025, following the downward trend in the international market, according to the All-Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Sarafa Association (APGJSA).

The price of 24-karat gold per tola fell by Rs2,000, settling at Rs431,862 compared to Rs433,862 on the previous trading day.

Similarly, the rate of 10 grams of 24-karat gold dropped by Rs1,714, reaching Rs370,252 from Rs371,966.

In the international market, gold prices also declined by $20, slipping to $4,095 from $4,115 a day earlier.

Gold Rates Today in Pakistan

The rise of digital finance tools—such as gold-backed Exchange-Traded Funds (ETFs), mobile investment platforms, and fintech innovations—has expanded access to global gold markets. These developments have enabled retail investors, particularly in regions like the Gulf, to participate in what was once a domain dominated by institutional investors.

The recent surge in gold prices is a reflection of sustained global demand and increased investor caution in the face of ongoing economic and geopolitical challenges.

Investment Trends in Pakistan

In Pakistan, where the rupee remains under pressure and economic uncertainty persists, gold retains its status as a favored asset for both consumers and investors. Beyond being a commodity, gold is widely regarded as a reliable means of wealth preservation.

As market volatility increases, tangible assets like gold are viewed as secure investments, reinforcing their importance in both traditional and modern financial strategies.