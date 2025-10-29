Gold rates today in Pakistan — October 29, 2025

KARACHI: Gold rates in Pakistan increased on Wednesday, October 29, 2025, in line with the surge in international markets, according to data released by the All-Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Sarafa Association (APGJSA).

The rate of per tola 24 karat gold increased by Rs3,500 to reach Rs419,862 compared to the previous day’s rate of Rs416,362.

Similarly, the prices of 10-gram 24 karat gold rose by Rs3,000 to Rs359,963 against Tuesday’s Rs356,963, the association said.

The price of 10-gram 22 karat gold was recorded at Rs329,978 after an increase of Rs2,751, up from yesterday’s Rs327,227.

At the international market, gold was traded at $3,975 per ounce, reflecting a gain of $35 from the previous rate of $3,940.

Silver prices

Likewise, silver also registered an increase as the per tola 24 karat silver price increased by Rs110 to Rs5,034 from Rs4,924 a day earlier. The 10-gram silver rate rose by Rs94 to Rs4,315 against the previous Rs4,221.

The international silver price reached $47.72 per ounce, up by $1.10 from $46.62.

Gold Rates Today in Pakistan

The rise of digital finance tools—such as gold-backed Exchange-Traded Funds (ETFs), mobile investment platforms, and fintech innovations—has expanded access to global gold markets. These developments have enabled retail investors, particularly in regions like the Gulf, to participate in what was once a domain dominated by institutional investors.

The recent surge in gold prices is a reflection of sustained global demand and increased investor caution in the face of ongoing economic and geopolitical challenges.

Investment Trends in Pakistan

In Pakistan, where the rupee remains under pressure and economic uncertainty persists, gold retains its status as a favored asset for both consumers and investors. Beyond being a commodity, gold is widely regarded as a reliable means of wealth preservation.

As market volatility increases, tangible assets like gold are viewed as secure investments, reinforcing their importance in both traditional and modern financial strategies.