Gold rates today in Pakistan — October 3, 2025

KARACHI: Gold rates in Pakistan remained stable on Friday, October 3, 2025, following days of market volatility, according to data released by the All Pakistan Sarafa Gems and Jewellers Association.

The rates of 24 karat gold remained unchanged at Rs407,778 in the local market. Similarly, the price of 10 grams of 24 karat gold stood firm at Rs349,603, while 10 grams of 22 karat gold was also traded on existing rates of Rs320,481.

In the international market, the gold price also was traded at $3,865 per ounce.

The price of silver also remained stable, with 24 karat silver being sold at Rs4,839 per tola and Rs4,148 per 10 grams.

International silver prices recorded at $47.40 per ounce, the association reported.

Gold as a Safe-Haven Asset

Gold continues to serve as a reliable safe-haven asset, particularly during periods of inflation, economic uncertainty, and geopolitical instability. Regarded as both a store of value and a hedge against volatility, gold remains a preferred choice for investors seeking stability.

The evolution of digital finance—such as gold-backed Exchange-Traded Funds (ETFs), mobile investment platforms, and other fintech innovations—has widened access to global gold markets. These tools have allowed retail investors, especially in regions like the Gulf, to participate in what was once primarily an institutional market.

The recent surge in gold prices reflects sustained global demand and heightened investor caution amid ongoing global economic and geopolitical challenges.

Gold Prices and Investment Trends in Pakistan

In Pakistan, where the rupee remains under pressure and economic uncertainty persists, gold continues to play a significant role in consumer and investor decision-making. For many, gold is not just a commodity but a trusted method of wealth preservation.

As market volatility grows, tangible assets like gold are increasingly being viewed as secure investments, reinforcing their relevance in both traditional and modern financial strategies.