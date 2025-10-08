Gold rates hit record high in Pakistan today – October 8, 2025

KARACHI: Gold rates surged to an all-time high on Wednesday, driven by a sharp increase in global prices and a weakening local currency.

According to data released by All Pakistan Sarafa Jewellers Association, the per tola gold price rose by Rs8,400, reaching a record Rs425,178. Similarly, the price of 10 grams of gold increased by Rs7,202, bringing it to Rs364,521.

In the international market, gold rates also witnessed a significant jump, with the price per ounce climbing by $84 to reach $4,039, marking a new historic peak.

Market analysts attributed the continuous rise in gold rates to global economic uncertainty, a strong rally in international bullion, and local investors shifting towards safe-haven assets amid inflationary pressures.

Jewellers said the trend suggests that gold rates may continue to fluctuate in the coming days, depending on international market dynamics and the exchange rate situation in Pakistan.

Gold as a Safe-Haven Asset

Gold continues to be viewed as a reliable safe-haven asset, especially during times of inflation, economic uncertainty, and geopolitical instability. Known for its role as both a store of value and a hedge against volatility, gold remains a favored choice for investors seeking stability.

With the rise of digital finance tools—such as gold-backed Exchange-Traded Funds (ETFs), mobile investment platforms, and other fintech innovations—the accessibility of global gold markets has expanded. These advancements have allowed retail investors, particularly in regions like the Gulf, to participate in what was once primarily an institutional market.

The recent surge in gold prices is a reflection of sustained global demand and increased investor caution in the face of ongoing economic and geopolitical challenges.

Gold Prices and Investment Trends in Pakistan

In Pakistan, where the rupee continues to face pressure and economic uncertainty remains high, gold has retained its significance as both a consumer and investor favorite. For many, gold is not merely a commodity but a trusted means of wealth preservation.

As market volatility escalates, tangible assets like gold are increasingly seen as secure investments, reinforcing their relevance in both traditional and modern financial strategies.