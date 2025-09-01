Gold rates hit all-time high today in Pakistan - Sep 1, 2025

KARACHI: Gold rates surged to a record high in Pakistan on Monday, September 1, 2025, following a sharp increase in the international market, according to the All Pakistan Sarafa Gems and Jewellers Association.

The price of 24 karat per tola gold increased by Rs3,300 and was traded at Rs370,700 against its sale at Rs 367,400 the previous day.

The rates of 10 grams of 24 karat gold also increased by Rs2,829 to Rs317,815 from Rs314,986, whereas that of 10 grams of 22 karat gold went up by Rs2,594 to Rs291,341 from Rs288,747.

The rates of per tola and ten gram silver increased by Rs 101 and Rs 87 to trade at Rs 4,303 and Rs 3,689.

The price of gold in the international market increased by $33 to $3,480 from $3,447, whereas the rates of silver in international market rose by $1.01 to $40.70 from $39.69, the Association reported.

Gold as a Safe-Haven Asset

Gold continues to hold its position as a reliable safe-haven asset, especially during times of inflation, economic uncertainty, and geopolitical tension. Valued both as a store of wealth and a medium of exchange, it remains an attractive option for investors seeking protection against market volatility.

The rise of digital finance—through gold-backed Exchange-Traded Funds (ETFs), mobile trading platforms, and fintech innovations—has expanded access to global gold markets. These tools have enabled smaller investors, particularly in regions like the Gulf, to participate in a space once dominated by institutional players.

Current price fluctuations reflect sustained global demand and underline investor caution in the face of ongoing economic and geopolitical challenges.

Gold Prices and Investment Trends in Pakistan

In Pakistan, gold prices significantly influence consumer behavior and investment decisions. With the rupee under pressure and uncertainty clouding the economy, tangible assets like gold are increasingly viewed as a reliable means of wealth preservation. For many, it remains not only a preferred investment but also a traditional choice for ornamental use.