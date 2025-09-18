Gold rates today in Pakistan — September 18, 2025

KARACHI: Gold rates in Pakistan remained stable on Thursday, September 18, 2025, following several days of market volatility, according to data released by the All Pakistan Sarafa Gems and Jewellers Association.

The rates of 24 karat gold held steady at Rs388,600 per tola, while the price of 10 gram 24 karat gold also stayed unchanged at Rs333,161. Similarly, 10 grams of 22 karat gold was traded at existing rates of Rs 305,408.

In the international market, gold prices also remained stable at $3,668 per ounce.

On the other hand, the price of silver registered an increase. The price of 24 karat silver went up by Rs31 to Rs4,418 per tola, whereas 10 gram 24 karat silver rose by Rs26 to Rs3,787.

International silver prices also increased by $0.31 to $41.91 per ounce, the association reported.

Gold as a Safe-Haven Asset

Gold continues to maintain its status as a dependable safe-haven asset, particularly during periods of inflation, economic uncertainty, and geopolitical instability. Valued both as a store of wealth and a medium of exchange, it remains an attractive option for investors seeking protection from market volatility.

The rise of digital finance—including gold-backed Exchange-Traded Funds (ETFs), mobile trading apps, and fintech innovations—has broadened access to global gold markets. These developments have empowered retail investors, especially in regions like the Gulf, to enter a space once dominated by institutional players.

Recent fluctuations in gold prices reflect persistent global demand and underscore investor caution in the face of ongoing economic and geopolitical challenges.

Gold Prices and Investment Trends in Pakistan

In Pakistan, gold prices play a significant role in shaping consumer behavior and investment strategies. With the Pakistani rupee under pressure and ongoing economic uncertainty, tangible assets like gold are increasingly seen as a reliable means of wealth preservation.