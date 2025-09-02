Gold rates today in Pakistan - September 2, 2025

KARACHI: The rates of 24 karat per tola gold remained constant at Rs 370,700 on Tuesday, September 2, 2025, All Pakistan Sarafa Gems and Jewelers Association reported.

The rates of 10 grams of 24 karat gold also witnessed no change and was sold at Rs 317,815 whereas that of 10 grams of 22 karat gold was also traded on existing rates of Rs 291,341.

The rates of per tola and ten gram silver remained stagnant at Rs 4,303 and Rs 3,689 respectively.

The price of gold in the international market remained unchanged at $3,480 and same was case with silver which was traded at $40.70, the Association reported.

Gold as a Safe-Haven Asset

Gold continues to hold its position as a reliable safe-haven asset, especially during times of inflation, economic uncertainty, and geopolitical tension. Valued both as a store of wealth and a medium of exchange, it remains an attractive option for investors seeking protection against market volatility.

The rise of digital finance—through gold-backed Exchange-Traded Funds (ETFs), mobile trading platforms, and fintech innovations—has expanded access to global gold markets. These tools have enabled smaller investors, particularly in regions like the Gulf, to participate in a space once dominated by institutional players.

Current price fluctuations reflect sustained global demand and underline investor caution in the face of ongoing economic and geopolitical challenges.

Gold Prices and Investment Trends in Pakistan

In Pakistan, gold prices significantly influence consumer behavior and investment decisions. With the rupee under pressure and uncertainty clouding the economy, tangible assets like gold are increasingly viewed as a reliable means of wealth preservation. For many, it remains not only a preferred investment but also a traditional choice for ornamental use.