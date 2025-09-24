Gold rates today in Pakistan — September 24, 2025

KARACHI: Gold rates in Pakistan remained stable on Wednesday, September 24, 2025, following days of market volatility, according to data released by the All Pakistan Sarafa Gems and Jewellers Association.

The rates of 24 karat gold remained unchanged at Rs398,800 per tola in the local market. Similarly, the price of 10 grams of 24 karat gold stood firm at Rs341,906, while 10 grams of 22 karat gold was also traded on existing rates of Rs313,425.

The price of silver also remained stable, with 24 karat silver being sold at Rs 4,637 per tola and Rs 3,975 per 10 grams.

In the international market, gold was traded at US$ 3,770 per ounce, while silver was available at US$ 44.10 per ounce. No change was recorded in the international prices compared to the previous day.

Gold as a Safe-Haven Asset

Gold continues to uphold its reputation as a trusted safe-haven asset, especially during times of inflation, economic uncertainty, and geopolitical instability. Valued both as a store of wealth and a medium of exchange, it remains a preferred option for investors seeking protection against market volatility.

The rise of digital finance—including gold-backed Exchange-Traded Funds (ETFs), mobile trading apps, and fintech innovations—has broadened access to global gold markets. These developments have allowed retail investors, particularly in regions like the Gulf, to participate in a space once largely dominated by institutional players.

Recent fluctuations in gold prices underscore persistent global demand and reflect investor caution amid ongoing economic and geopolitical challenges.

Gold Prices and Investment Trends in Pakistan

In Pakistan, gold prices play a pivotal role in shaping both consumer behavior and investment strategies. With the Pakistani rupee under pressure and continuing economic uncertainty, tangible assets like gold are increasingly seen as a reliable means of wealth preservation.