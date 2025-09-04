Gold rates today in Pakistan - September 4, 2025

KARACHI: The rates of gold and silver remained unchanged in Pakistan on Thursday, September 4, 2025, according to the latest data released by the All Pakistan Sarafa Gems and Jewellers Association.

The rates of 24-karat gold per tola stood firm at Rs376,700, while the price of 10 grams of 24-karat gold also remained static at Rs322,959. Similarly, 22-karat gold per 10 grams continued to be traded at Rs296,056 without any fluctuation.

In the international market, gold prices showed stability as well, with gold holding at US$3,540 per ounce.

The local silver market also reported no change. The price of 24-karat silver per tola was recorded at Rs4,315, and 10 grams of silver remained unchanged at Rs3,699. The international silver rate stood at US$40.82 per ounce.

Gold as a Safe-Haven Asset

Gold continues to hold its position as a reliable safe-haven asset, especially during times of inflation, economic uncertainty, and geopolitical tension. Valued both as a store of wealth and a medium of exchange, it remains an attractive option for investors seeking protection against market volatility.

The rise of digital finance—through gold-backed Exchange-Traded Funds (ETFs), mobile trading platforms, and fintech innovations—has expanded access to global gold markets. These tools have enabled smaller investors, particularly in regions like the Gulf, to participate in a space once dominated by institutional players.

Current price fluctuations reflect sustained global demand and underline investor caution in the face of ongoing economic and geopolitical challenges.

Gold Prices and Investment Trends in Pakistan

In Pakistan, gold prices significantly influence consumer behavior and investment decisions. With the rupee under pressure and uncertainty clouding the economy, tangible assets like gold are increasingly viewed as a reliable means of wealth preservation. For many, it remains not only a preferred investment but also a traditional choice for ornamental use.