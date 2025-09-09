Gold rates hit all time high in Pakistan - September 9, 2025

KARACHI: Gold rates in Pakistan soared to a record high on Tuesday, September 9, 2025, following a strong upward trend in the international market, according to data released by the All Pakistan Sarafa Gems and Jewellers Association.

The price of 24-karat gold per tola rose by Rs4,100, reaching Rs388,100, compared to Rs384,000 recorded the previous day.

Similarly, the rates of 10 grams of 24-karat gold rose by Rs3,514 to settle at Rs332,733, up from Rs329,219, whereas that of 22-karat gold also witnessed an increase of Rs3,222 to Rs305,016 from Rs301,794.

The price of 24-karat silver per tola increased by Rs20 to Rs4,358, whereas that of ten-gram silver went up by Rs17 to Rs3,736. The international silver rate also went up by $0.20 to $41.25 from US$41.05 per ounce.

In the international market, gold prices rose $41 to reach $3,654 per ounce, compared to $3,613 in the previous session.

Gold as a Safe-Haven Asset

Gold continues to maintain its status as a dependable safe-haven asset, particularly during periods of inflation, economic uncertainty, and geopolitical instability. Valued both as a store of wealth and a medium of exchange, it remains an attractive option for investors seeking protection from market volatility.

The rise of digital finance—including gold-backed Exchange-Traded Funds (ETFs), mobile trading apps, and fintech innovations—has broadened access to global gold markets. These developments have empowered retail investors, especially in regions like the Gulf, to enter a space once dominated by institutional players.

Recent fluctuations in gold prices reflect persistent global demand and underscore investor caution in the face of ongoing economic and geopolitical challenges.

Gold Prices and Investment Trends in Pakistan

In Pakistan, gold prices play a significant role in shaping consumer behavior and investment strategies. With the Pakistani rupee under pressure and ongoing economic uncertainty, tangible assets like gold are increasingly seen as a reliable means of wealth preservation.

Beyond its financial value, gold continues to hold cultural significance—serving as both a preferred investment and a traditional choice for ornamental use. For many Pakistanis, it remains a trusted hedge in turbulent times.