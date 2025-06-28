Gold Rates Today in Qatar- June 28, 2025

Doha, Qatar – June 28, 2025: The gold market in Qatar is buzzing with activity, and the latest rates are in. According to local market sources, the current price of 24K gold is QAR 394.00 per gram, while 22K gold is trading at QAR 367.00 per gram. If you’re looking to buy gold in bulk, the price per tola for 24K gold is QAR 4,595.23.

Gold Prices in Qatar

– 24K Gold: QAR 394.00 per gram

– 22K Gold: QAR 367.00 per gram

– 21K Gold: QAR 353.18 per gram

– 18K Gold: QAR 300.30 per gram

– 10K Gold: QAR 168.18 per gram

What’s Behind the Numbers?

The gold prices in Qatar are influenced by global market trends and the value of the Qatari Riyal against the US Dollar. If you’re interested in investing in gold, it’s essential to stay up-to-date with the latest rates and market analysis.

Gold Rates Across Qatar

The gold rates are consistent across major cities in Qatar, including Al Wakrah, Al Rayyan, Al Khor, and Doha. Whether you’re buying gold in the capital city or elsewhere in the country, the rates remain the same.

Qatar’s Gold Sourcing and Rates Determination

Qatar’s gold market is heavily influenced by international market trends, with the country sourcing its gold from various global suppliers. According to a report by the World Gold Council, Qatar’s gold imports primarily come from countries such as Switzerland, Turkey, and the United Arab Emirates. These countries are known for their significant gold reserves and refining capabilities, which cater to the demand for gold in Qatar and other parts of the world.

The valuation of gold is determined by the global spot price of gold, which is influenced by factors such as supply and demand, economic conditions, and geopolitical events. The Qatari gold market also follows the international standard of pricing gold in US dollars per ounce, which is then converted to Qatari Riyals (QAR) based on the prevailing exchange rate.