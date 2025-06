Gold rates today in Saudi Arabia – 03 June 2025

The 24-karat gold rates in Saudi Arabia registered a rise and were recorded at 4,740 SAR per tola on Tuesday, June 03, 2025.

As per Forex.pk, 10 grams of 24-karat gold in Saudi Arabia is currently valued at SAR 4,068, with an ounce of gold costing 12,653 Saudi Riyal.

The uptick in gold rates reflects ongoing trends in the global commodities market, with the latest pricing update reported at 10:00 a.m. local time.

Gold has long held a reputation as a symbol of wealth and a store of value. Beyond its traditional use in jewelry, the precious metal is widely regarded as a financial safe haven during times of economic uncertainty and geopolitical unrest.

In recent years, gold’s safe-haven status has been reaffirmed, as investors seek shelter from the storms of global economic and political instability.

Gold’s appeal as a safe haven asset is not limited to institutional investors.

Individual investors, seeking to protect their wealth from market volatility and economic uncertainty, have also turned to gold.

The rise of online trading platforms and gold exchange-traded funds (ETFs) has made it easier for individuals to invest in gold, further boosting demand.

Meanwhile, the Saudi Riyal (SAR) experienced a slight decline against the Pakistani Rupee (PKR), with an open market rate of Rs 75.14 and a selling rate of Rs 75.84 on Tuesday, June 03, 2025.