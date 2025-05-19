Gold rates today in Saudi Arabia – 19 May 2025

The 24-karat gold rates in Saudi Arabia continued the downward trend and were recorded at 4,497 SAR per tola on Monday, May 19, 2025.

As per Forex.pk, 10 grams of 24-karat gold rates in Saudi Arabia are currently valued at SAR 3,859, with an ounce of gold costing 12,004 Saudi Riyal.

Gold prices, including those in Saudi Arabia, continue to be shaped by global market dynamics, with the latest update recorded at 10:00 a.m. on May 19, 2025.

Gold, the yellow metal, has been a symbol of wealth and prosperity for centuries.

Beyond its ornamental value, gold has played a significant role as a safe haven asset, providing a refuge for investors during times of economic uncertainty, geopolitical tensions, and market volatility.

In recent years, gold’s safe haven status has been reaffirmed, as investors seek shelter from the storms of global economic and political instability. Gold’s appeal as a safe haven asset is not limited to institutional investors.

Individual investors, seeking to protect their wealth from market volatility and economic uncertainty, have also turned to gold.

The rise of online trading platforms and gold exchange-traded funds (ETFs) has made it easier for individuals to invest in gold, further boosting demand.

The Saudi Riyal (SAR) was recorded at Rs75.09 against the Pakistani Rupee (PKR) in the open market on Monday, May 19, 2025.

The Saudi Riyal’s selling rate was noted at Rs75.64.