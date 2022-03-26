Gold registers increase in Pakistan, global markets

KARACHI: Gold rates on Saturday experienced an increase in Pakistan as well as global markets.

According to the All Pakitan Jewellers Manufacturers Association Chairman Muhammad Arshad, the precious metal witnessed an increase of Rs750 per tola on Saturday, the last day of the business week.

After the spike of Rs750 rupees, the rate for per tola 24kt Gold has gone up to Rs131,750.

Rates for the precious yellow metal in the international market also spiked by $7 to sell at $1,957 per tola.

Also Read: Gold prices register a big drop in Pakistan

Silver Rates

Silver rates for per tola on March 26 rests at Rs 1,701, while 10-gram Silver is settled at Rs1,458.

It is to be noted that the precious metal had experienced a fall of Rs400 in the local market and $3 in the international market on Friday.

Gold rates have been volatile since the start of the Russia-Ukraine crisis that started in February.

Comments