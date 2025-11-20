Over 3kg gold worth Rs110mn seized at Karachi Airport; two sisters arrested

KARACHI: Pakistan Customs foiled an attempt to smuggle a significant quantity of gold and foreign currency at Karachi’s Jinnah International Airport, resulting in the arrest of two sisters.

According to a spokesperson for Pakistan Customs, during profiling and thorough checking, officials from the Customs Collectorate intercepted two women. Upon inspecting their luggage, authorities recovered over 3 kilograms of gold ornaments and foreign currency $11,619.

The suspects were identified as Amaal and Manal Khan.

Customs officials reported that 2 kilograms of gold and 6,143 US dollars were seized from the luggage of Amaal, while more than 1 kilogram of gold and 5,476 US dollars were recovered from Manal’s belongings.

The total estimated value of the confiscated gold and foreign currency is more than Rs110 million, according to Customs.

Following the initial investigation, an FIR has been registered under the Customs Act, and both women have been taken into custody as further inquiries continue.

Earlier, the Collectorate of Customs (Enforcement) Karachi, in a joint operation with Sindh Rangers and Sindh Police, foiled a major attempt to smuggle foreign fabric worth millions of rupees, ARY News reported.

Acting on credible intelligence, the Anti-Smuggling Organization carried out an overnight operation on November 9 and 10 under the supervision of Assistant Collector Bisma Noor Jatoi. Enforcement teams raided several warehouses in Karachi’s Tariq Road area, where a large quantity of smuggled fabric had been illegally stored.

During the operation, a violent mob of around 200 to 300 people attempted to resist the authorities. The attackers pelted stones, set empty trucks on fire, and tried to obstruct official proceedings. Despite the tense and hostile situation, the joint teams of Pakistan Customs, Sindh Rangers, and Sindh Police displayed professionalism and discipline, successfully completing the operation in Karachi.

Officials confirmed that 22 Mazda trucks and one 40-foot container loaded with smuggled fabric were seized during the Karachi operation. The confiscated goods, valued in the millions, have been shifted to the Anti-Smuggling Organization’s warehouse for legal proceedings under the Customs Act, 1969.

An FIR has been registered at Karachi’s Ferozabad Police Station against the detained suspects and unidentified accomplices under the Anti-Terrorism Act and relevant sections of the Pakistan Penal Code.