Gold shines in Pakistan as price increases slightly

KARACHI: The gold rates moved up in Pakistan as per tola rate of 24 karat gold increased by Rs450 on Friday, ARY News reported.

The price of 10 grams of 24 karat gold increased by Rs450 to Rs228,600 in the domestic market, the All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association said.

The price of per tola and 10-gram silver also increased by Rs386 to Rs195,988.

The price of gold in the international market increased by $6 to $2180.

Spot gold was flat at $2,157.32 per ounce, as of 0601 GMT, hovering around a record peak of $2,164.09 hit on Thursday.

U.S. gold futures were flat at $2,164.60.