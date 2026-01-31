Gold, silver prices see another biggest single-day drop in Pakistan — January 31, 2026

KARACHI: Gold and silver prices witnessed a sharp decline for the second consecutive day in Pakistan on Saturday, January 31, in line with a steep fall in the international bullion market, according to the All Pakistan Sarafa Gems and Jewellers Association (APSGJA).

The price of 24-karat gold per tola dropped by Rs25,500 to Rs511,862, marking one of the steepest single-day declines in recent months.

Similarly, the price of 10 grams of 24-karat gold fell by Rs21,862 to Rs438,839, the association said.

Silver prices also recorded a significant decrease. The price of 24-karat silver per tola declined by Rs2,063 to Rs9,006.

In the international market, gold prices fell by $255 to $4,895 per ounce.

Despite the sharp downturn, market analysts said the long-term outlook for gold remains bullish, driven by persistent global economic uncertainty and strong demand for safe-haven assets.

Analysts noted that gold’s intrinsic value, limited supply, and independence from government and central bank policies continue to make it an effective hedge against inflation, currency depreciation, and broader economic instability.

They added that heightened geopolitical tensions—including wars, trade disputes, and financial market volatility—often push investors away from riskier assets such as equities and speculative currencies toward bullion, helping support gold prices even during periods of market stress.

Gold has long been regarded as a symbol of wealth and prosperity. Beyond its ornamental use, it has historically served as a safe-haven asset, offering protection during times of economic uncertainty, geopolitical tensions, and financial volatility.

In recent years, gold’s appeal as a safe-haven investment has strengthened further as both institutional and retail investors seek security amid ongoing global economic and political instability.