Gold, Silver prices decrease in Pakistan — January 27, 2026

KARACHI: Gold and silver prices in Pakistan declined on Tuesday, January 27, 2026, in line with a downward trend in the international bullion market, according to the All Pakistan Sarafa Gems and Jewellers Association (APSGJA).

The price of 24-karat gold per tola fell by Rs1,500 to Rs530,562, down from the previous day’s rate of Rs532,062.

Similarly, the price of 10 grams of 24-karat gold decreased by Rs1,286 to Rs454,871. In the international market, gold prices dropped by $15 to $5,082 per ounce.

Silver prices also registered a decline. The price of 24-karat silver per tola fell by Rs212 to Rs11,640.

Market analysts said the outlook for gold remains positive amid ongoing global economic uncertainty and sustained investor demand for safe-haven assets.

They noted that gold’s intrinsic value, limited supply, and independence from government and central bank policies continue to make it an effective hedge against inflation, currency depreciation, and economic instability.

Analysts added that geopolitical tensions, including wars, trade disputes, and market volatility, often prompt investors to shift away from riskier assets such as equities and speculative currencies toward the relative stability of bullion, supporting gold prices even during periods of broader economic stress.

Gold has long been regarded as a symbol of wealth and prosperity. Beyond its ornamental use, it plays a vital role as a safe-haven asset, offering protection to investors during times of economic uncertainty, geopolitical tensions, and market volatility.

In recent years, gold’s status as a safe-haven asset has been further reinforced, as both institutional and individual investors seek security amid global economic and political instability.