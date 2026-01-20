Gold, silver prices hit all-time high in Pakistan — January 20, 2026

Karachi: Gold and silver prices in Pakistan reached record highs on Tuesday, January 20, following a sharp rise in the international bullion market, according to the All Pakistan Sarafa, Gems and Jewellers Association (APSGJA).

The price of gold per tola increased by Rs4,300 to Rs493,662, up from Rs489,362 a day earlier. Similarly, the price of 10 grams of 24-karat gold rose by Rs3,686 to Rs423,235, compared to Rs419,549 previously.

In the international market, gold prices climbed by $43 to $4,713 per ounce.

Silver prices also recorded gains, with 24-karat silver per tola rising by Rs87 to Rs9,869.

Market analysts said the outlook for gold remains positive amid global economic uncertainty and sustained investor demand for safe-haven assets. They noted that gold’s intrinsic value, limited supply, and historical independence from government and central bank policies continue to make it an effective hedge against inflation, currency depreciation, and broader economic instability.

Gold is widely regarded as a reliable store of value, particularly during periods of economic turbulence, as it tends to retain its worth when the purchasing power of paper currencies declines.

Furthermore, gold remains evergreen because of its performance during geopolitical instability.

This scarcity ensures that it acts as a powerful hedge against inflation and currency devaluation. When the purchasing power of paper money declines, gold typically retains its value, making it the preferred insurance policy for investors looking to protect their wealth during times of economic turbulence.

Furthermore, gold remains evergreen because of its performance during geopolitical instability.

In times of war, trade disputes, or global market volatility, investors instinctively retreat from riskier assets like stocks or speculative currencies and move toward the stability of bullion.

This flight to safety creates a self-sustaining cycle of demand that supports gold prices even when other sectors of the economy are failing. For centuries, it has served not just as a commodity, but as a universal symbol of financial security that transcends borders and eras.