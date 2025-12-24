Gold, Silver prices hit record highs in Pakistan — December 24, 2025

KARACHI: Gold and Silver prices in Pakistan surged to a record high on Wednesday, December 24, 2025, in line with strong gains in the international market, according to data released by the All Pakistan Sarafa Gems and Jewellers Association (APSGJA).

The price of 24-karat gold per tola increased by Rs2,000, reaching Rs472,862, compared to Rs470,862 on the previous day.

Similarly, the price of 10 grams of 24-karat gold rose by Rs1,714 to Rs405,402, up from Rs403,688 a day earlier.

In the international market, gold prices climbed by $20 to $4,505 per ounce, compared to $4,485 in the previous session.

Meanwhile, silver prices also witnessed a sharp rise. The price of silver per tola increased by Rs500, reaching Rs7,705, up from Rs7,205 a day earlier.

Investors flocked to precious metals amid safe-haven demand and expectations of further cuts in US interest rates next year.

Gold surged past the $4,500-an-ounce mark for the first time on Wednesday, while silver and platinum also scaled record highs, as investors piled into precious metals on safe-haven demand and expectations that US interest rates will fall further next year.

Spot gold rose 0.1% to $4,492.51 per ounce by 0359 GMT, after touching a record high of $4,525.19 earlier in the session. US gold futures for February delivery climbed 0.3% to a record high of $4,520.60.

Silver gained 1.2% to $72.27 an ounce, after hitting an all-time peak of $72.70 earlier, while platinum jumped 3.3% to $2,351.05 after rising to a historic high of $2,377.50.

Palladium climbed almost 2% to $1,897.11, its highest level in three years.

Thin year-end liquidity exaggerated recent price moves but the broader theme was likely to endure, with gold targeting $5,000 over the next six to twelve months and silver potentially pushing toward $80 as markets respond to key psychological levels, Spivak added.