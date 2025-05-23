Gold, silver rates see increase in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: The rates of per tola gold and silver witnessed an increase on Friday in the country, All Pakistan Sarafa Gems and Jewellers Association reported.

The rate of 24 karat per tola gold witnessed an increase of Rs3,500 and was sold at Rs351,000 against its sale at Rs347,500 on the previous trading day.

The prices of 10 grams of 24 karat also increased by Rs3,000 to Rs300,925 from Rs297,925 whereas the price of 10 grams of 22 Karat went up by Rs2,750 to Rs275,857 from Rs273,107.

The rates of per tola silver increased by Rs38 to Rs3,466 from Rs3,428 and that of ten gram rose by Rs33 to Rs2,971 from Rs2,938.

The price of gold in the international market increased by $35 to $3,326 from $3,291 whereas that of silver also increased by $0.38 to $32.08, the Association reported.

Meanwhile, the 24-karat gold rates in Saudi Arabia registered a drop and were recorded at 4,629 SAR per tola on Friday, May 23, 2025.

As per Forex.pk, 10 grams of 24-karat gold in Saudi Arabia is currently valued at SAR 3,972, with an ounce of gold costing 12,356 Saudi Riyal.

The uptick in gold rates reflects ongoing trends in the global commodities market, with the latest pricing update reported at 10:00 a.m. local time.

Gold has long held a reputation as a symbol of wealth and a store of value. Beyond its traditional use in jewelry, the precious metal is widely regarded as a financial safe haven during times of economic uncertainty and geopolitical unrest.

In recent years, gold’s safe-haven status has been reaffirmed, as investors seek shelter from the storms of global economic and political instability.

Gold’s appeal as a safe haven asset is not limited to institutional investors.

Individual investors, seeking to protect their wealth from market volatility and economic uncertainty, have also turned to gold.