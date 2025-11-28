Gold, Silver rates today in Pakistan — November 28, 2025

KARACHI: Gold rates in Pakistan remained unchanged on Friday, November 28, 2025, in line with stability observed in the international market, according to data released by the All Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Sarafa Association (APGJSA).

The price of 24-karat gold per tola held steady at Rs 438,862. Similarly, the price of 10 grams of 24-karat gold stayed unchanged at Rs 376,253, while 10 grams of 22-karat gold remained stable at Rs 344,911.

In the international market, gold was priced at $4,165, with no change recorded.

Silver prices also remained steady, with per tola silver at Rs 5,642, and 10 grams of silver at Rs 4,837. International silver prices stood at $53.70, the association reported.

Earlier, the Competition Commission of Pakistan (CCP), in its assessment of the country’s gold market, recommended establishing an authority dedicated to ensuring proper documentation of the sector.

The CCP in its study said that the gold market lacking documentation and transparency with regard to prices.

“Pakistan has 60 to 90 tons annual gold consumption,” competition commission said adding that over 90% gold trade has been from informal channels.

CCP said that in financial year 2024 Pakistan had imported gold worth 17 million US dollars.

“Reko Diq gold project will produce 74 billion dollars gold within a duration of 37 years, having likely strength to change the gold supply chain” CCP said. Most dealings of precious metal are cash-based owing to the undocumented market, CCP observed in its study.