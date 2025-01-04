Golden Globe Awards: List of key nominations

Here are the nominees in key categories for the 82nd Golden Globe Awards, which will be handed out on Sunday.
Surreal musical ‘Emilia Perez’ leads all contenders with 10 nods, followed by ‘The Brutalist’ at seven and ‘Conclave’ at six.
Film
Best film, drama
- ‘The Brutalist’
- ‘A Complete Unknown’
- ‘Conclave’
- ‘Dune: Part Two’
- ‘Nickel Boys’
- ‘September 5’
Best film, musical or comedy
- ‘Anora’
- ‘Challengers’
- ‘Emilia Perez’
- ‘A Real Pain’
- ‘The Substance’
- ‘Wicked’
Best actor, drama
- Adrien Brody, ‘The Brutalist’
- Timothee Chalamet, ‘A Complete Unknown’
- Daniel Craig, ‘Queer’
- Colman Domingo, ‘Sing Sing’
- Ralph Fiennes, ‘Conclave’
- Sebastian Stan, ‘The Apprentice’
Best actress, drama
- Pamela Anderson, ‘The Last Showgirl’
- Angelina Jolie, ‘Maria’
- Nicole Kidman, ‘Babygirl’
- Tilda Swinton, ‘The Room Next Door’
- Fernanda Torres, ‘I’m Still Here’
- Kate Winslet, ‘Lee’
Best actor, musical or comedy
- Jesse Eisenberg, ‘A Real Pain’
- Hugh Grant, ‘Heretic’
- Gabriel LaBelle, ‘Saturday Night’
- Jesse Plemons, ‘Kinds of Kindness’
- Glen Powell, ‘Hit Man’
- Sebastian Stan, ‘A Different Man’
Best actress, musical or comedy
- Amy Adams, ‘Nightbitch’
- Cynthia Erivo, ‘Wicked’
- Karla Sofia Gascon, ‘Emilia Perez’
- Mikey Madison, ‘Anora’
- Demi Moore, ‘The Substance’
- Zendaya, ‘Challengers’
Best supporting actor
- Yura Borisov, ‘Anora’
- Kieran Culkin, ‘A Real Pain’
- Edward Norton, ‘A Complete Unknown’
- Guy Pearce, ‘The Brutalist’
- Jeremy Strong, ‘The Apprentice’
- Denzel Washington, ‘Gladiator II’
Best supporting actress
- Selena Gomez, ‘Emilia Perez’
- Ariana Grande, ‘Wicked’
- Felicity Jones, ‘The Brutalist’
- Margaret Qualley, ‘The Substance’
- Isabella Rossellini, ‘Conclave’
- Zoe Saldana, ‘Emilia Perez’
Best director
- Jacques Audiard, ‘Emilia Perez’
- Sean Baker, ‘Anora’
- Edward Berger, ‘Conclave’
- Brady Corbet, ‘The Brutalist’
- Coralie Fargeat, ‘The Substance’
- Payal Kapadia, ‘All We Imagine as Light’
Best non-English language film
- ‘All We Imagine as Light’
- ‘Emilia Perez’
- ‘The Girl with the Needle’
- ‘I’m Still Here’
- ‘The Seed of the Sacred Fig’
- ‘Vermiglio’
Best cinematic and box office achievement:
- ‘Alien: Romulus’
- ‘Beetlejuice Beetlejuice’
- ‘Deadpool & Wolverine’
- ‘Gladiator II’
- ‘Inside Out 2’
- ‘Twisters’
- ‘Wicked’
- ‘The Wild Robot’
Best animated feature
- ‘Flow’
- ‘Inside Out 2’
- ‘Memoir of a Snail’
- ‘Moana 2’
- ‘Wallace & Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl’
- ‘The Wild Robot’
Television
Best drama series
- ‘The Day of the Jackal’
- ‘The Diplomat’
- ‘Mr & Mrs Smith’
- ‘Shogun’
- ‘Slow Horses’
- ‘Squid Game’
Best drama actor
- Donald Glover, ‘Mr & Mrs Smith’
- Jake Gyllenhaal, ‘Presumed Innocent’
- Gary Oldman, ‘Slow Horses’
- Eddie Redmayne, ‘The Day of the Jackal’
- Hiroyuki Sanada, ‘Shogun’
- Billy Bob Thornton, ‘Landman’
Best drama actress
- Kathy Bates, ‘Matlock’
- Emma D’Arcy, ‘House of the Dragon’
- Maya Erskine, ‘Mr & Mrs Smith’
- Keira Knightley, ‘Black Doves’
- Keri Russell, ‘The Diplomat’
- Anna Sawai, ‘Shogun’
Best musical or comedy series
- ‘Abbott Elementary’
- ‘The Bear’
- ‘The Gentlemen’
- ‘Hacks’
- ‘Nobody Wants This’
- ‘Only Murders in the Building’
Best musical or comedy actor
- Adam Brody, ‘Nobody Wants This’
- Ted Danson, ‘A Man on the Inside’
- Steve Martin, ‘Only Murders in the Building’
- Jason Segel, ‘Shrinking’
- Martin Short, ‘Only Murders in the Building’
- Jeremy Allen White, ‘The Bear’
Best musical or comedy actress
- Kristen Bell, ‘Nobody Wants This’
- Quinta Brunson, ‘Abbott Elementary’
- Ayo Edebiri, ‘The Bear’
- Selena Gomez, ‘Only Murders in the Building’
- Kathryn Hahn, ‘Agatha All Along’
- Jean Smart, ‘Hacks’
Best limited series or TV movie
- ‘Baby Reindeer’
- ‘Disclaimer’
- ‘Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story’
- ‘The Penguin’
- ‘Ripley’
- ‘True Detective: Night Country’
Best limited series or TV movie actor
- Colin Farrell, ‘The Penguin’
- Richard Gadd, ‘Baby Reindeer’
- Kevin Kline, ‘Disclaimer’
- Cooper Koch, ‘Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story’
- Ewan McGregor, ‘A Gentleman in Moscow’
- Andrew Scott, ‘Ripley’
Best limited series or TV movie actress
- Cate Blanchett, ‘Disclaimer’
- Jodie Foster, ‘True Detective: Night Country’
- Cristin Milioti, ‘The Penguin’
- Sofia Vergara, ‘Griselda’
- Naomi Watts, ‘Feud: Capote vs the Swans’
- Kate Winslet, ‘The Regime’
Best performance in stand-up comedy on television:
- Jamie Foxx, ‘Jamie Foxx: What Had Happened Was’
- Nikki Glaser, ‘Nikki Glaser: Someday You’ll Die’
- Seth Meyers, ‘Seth Meyers: Dad Man Walking’
- Adam Sandler, ‘Adam Sandler: Love You’
- Ali Wong, ‘Ali Wong: Single Lady’
- Ramy Youssef, ‘Ramy Youssef: More Feelings’
Films With Most Nominations
- ‘Emilia Perez’ – 10
- ‘The Brutalist’ – 7
- ‘Conclave’ – 6
- ‘Anora’ – 5
- ‘The Substance’ – 5
