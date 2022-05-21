‘Golden Man of Islamabad’ becomes guest of CM Hamza Shehbaz

LAHORE: 18-year-old Muhammad Ahsan, who is more popularly known as the ‘Golden Man of Islamabad’, on Saturday met with Punjab Chief Minister Hamza Shehbaz Sharif at CM Office, ARY News reported.

The ‘Golden Man of Islamabad’, who originally belongs to Karachi, met with Punjab chief minister at CM House here in Lahore. Muhammad Ahsan met with CM Hamza at the latter’s request.

He was warmly welcomed by CM Hamza Shehbaz Sharif upon his arrival at Chief Minister House.

The chief minister offered him to display his talent anywhere in Punjab and ensured that he will not be stopped from exhibiting his talent in public.

The assurance from the chief minister comes after he was allegedly beaten by a group of thugs and mistreated by Islamabad police.

Originally from Karachi, Ahsan traveled to Islamabad several months ago in search of employment, however, due to a lack of formal education, couldn’t find a stable job.

In order to support the family, Ahsan, after being inspired by a TikTok video, decided to make a living out of the talent and started performing as the first live statue of the metropolis.

He gained popularity ever since Islamabad’s then deputy commissioner, Hamza Shafqat, posted his photo on social media last week and gave him special permission to perform around the city.

