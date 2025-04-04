Trump unveils $5m Golden Residency Card featuring his image

US President Donald Trump has unveiled a $5 million Golden Residency Card featuring his image, stirring controversy and market turbulence amidst escalating economic tensions.

The announcement was made during a press conference aboard Air Force One, where Trump humorously asked journalists if anyone would like to purchase the card.

The design of the Trump Golden Residency Card, resembling a credit card, prominently displays Trump’s face.

Media outlets have noted its resemblance to the iconic image of Trump taken during his arrest in Atlanta during the previous election campaign. Donald Trump stated that the card offers wealthy foreigners a unique opportunity to obtain a special visa for U.S. citizenship.

The unveiling of the Trump Golden Residency Card coincided with Trump’s announcement of new tariffs affecting over 60 countries, leading to significant unrest in global stock markets.

The Dow Jones Index experienced its worst performance since 2020, plummeting by 1,700 points, resulting in an estimated $2.5 trillion loss in market value within a single day.

While U.S. law prohibits the use of living individuals’ images on currency, Trump’s allies in Congress are reportedly working on legislation to feature his face on a $250 bill.

Earlier, Donald Trump introduced the $TRUMP meme coin in early January. The coin featured an image of Trump with his fist raised in the air, accompanied by the slogan “Fight Fight Fight.” This phrase was notably shouted by Trump shortly after an assassination attempt.

Read more: Trump tariffs provoke world condemnation, fears of a $2,300 iPhone

Nations across the globe signaled their intent to escalate a trade war with the United States following President Donald Trump’s announcement of sweeping tariffs.

These measures have sparked widespread concerns over potential sharp price hikes in the world’s largest consumer market. The penalties, unveiled on Wednesday, sent shockwaves through global financial markets, leading to a significant downturn on Thursday.

Leaders worldwide have voiced strong criticism, grappling with the implications of what appears to be the conclusion of a decades-long period of trade liberalization.